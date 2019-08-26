Grant County police seeking counterfeiter

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Police in Grant County are looking for a woman who’s been using counterfeit money in several locations throughout Marion and Sweetser.

Grant County CrimeStoppers has released surveillance photos of the woman, which you can find within this story. If you’ve seen her or know who she is, call 765-662-T.I.P.S. or report online at p3tips.com.

You will remain anonymous and you could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip leads to an arrest.

Police did not release details on the locations or businesses where the fake cash was used.