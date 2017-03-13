Grant County police need help finding woman wanted on two warrants

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Crime Stoppers needs your help in locating 45-year-old Kandy Kendall. Kendall is wanted on two Grant County warrants for Maintaining A Common Nuisance and Failure To Appear.

Kendall is described as white, approximately 5’04” tall, about 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where Kendall can be located, call Crime Stoppers at 765-662-T.I.P.S that’s 765-662-8477. The Crime Stoppers tip line is staffed 24 hours a day and tipsters remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers also pays up to a $1,000.00 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of persons who commit felony crimes.