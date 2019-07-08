Grant County officials searching for wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Grant County Crime Stoppers is searching for a man wanted on multiple active warrants.

They need your help finding Robert Fail, 30, who has active warrants for sexual misconduct with a minor (9 counts), fraud and theft. He is approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to a $1,000 cash reward for information that results in the arrest or indictment of Fail. If you have any information on this case, call 765-662-T.I.P.S (8477). Remember, you can remain anonymous.