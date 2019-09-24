Grant County man found dead

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Silver Alert issued for a missing Grant County man has ended in tragic fashion.

64-year-old Henry Schneider of Marion was reported missing on Saturday, September 14th. A silver alert was issued because police believed he needed medical assistance and was in extreme danger.

Police in Grant County announced late last night that Schneider’s body was found yesterday near a wooded area in eastern Grant County.

His cause of death was not released, and the case is still under investigation.

