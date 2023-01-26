Grant County man dies in Thursday crash

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – An Upland man died after a crash in Grant County Thursday morning.

Shortly after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 22, near County Road 500 East. The initial investigation revealed that Jeremiah Rupel, 41, of Upland, was driving a passenger car westbound on State Road 22. For an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and struck a semi pulling an empty box trailer.

Rupel died at the scene, while the driver of the semi was not injured.

The investigation is ongoing.