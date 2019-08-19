Grant County deputies searching for wanted man

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): Deputies in Grant County are searching for Charles Holmes Jr.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Department says Holmes is wanted for intimidation, residential entry, invasion of privacy and criminal mischief.

He is approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 200 pounds.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Grant County Crime Stoppers at 765-662-TIPS (8477) or go to p3tips.com. You may receive up to a $1000 cash reward if information results in an arrest or indictment. Your tip will remain anonymous.