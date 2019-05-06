Grant County Crime Stoppers searching for child molester

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Grant County Crime Stoppers is currently searching for a man wanted on child molestation charges.

Francisco Trejo-Castro, 41, is wanted for eight counts of Child Molesting.

He is described as being 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighing approximately 250 pounds.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 cash award for information that leads to Trejo-Castro’s arrest.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-TIPS or report information online at www.p3tips.com.