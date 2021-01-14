Grant Co. Coroner: death of two-year-old was a homicide

GAS CITY, Ind. (Network Indiana)— The Grant County Coroner has ruled the death of a 2-year-old boy as a homicide.

Police were called to a home on West J. Street in Gas City on Dec. 24 on a report of a little boy not breathing.

Robert Kirkland, Jr., the boy’s father, told police he woke up and his son, Atlas, wasn’t breathing.

Police immediately started CPR, but the little boy did not survive.

Kirkland was arrested Dec. 31 for domestic battery and neglect of a dependent.

Police are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Joshua Maller with the Indiana State Police at 765-475-8111.