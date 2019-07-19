Granger man arrested with over three pounds of marijuana

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) A Granger man was arrested early this morning during a traffic stop as he was found with close to three and a half pounds of marijuana in his car.

It started around 1:15 a.m. when Indiana State Police Trooper Luis Alvarez performed a traffic stop for a moving violation on a black 2011 Toyota Camry going westbound on the Indiana Toll Road near mile marker 94.

Trooper Alvarez noticed a small glass containing suspected marijuana while talking with the driver.

Upon search of the Camry, officers discovered close to three and a half pounds of suspected marijuana in several clear plastic bags along with some paraphernalia.

The driver, 23-year-old Michael Luger of Granger, Indiana was arrested on preliminary charges of dealing marijuana, possession of marijuana and possession of paraphernalia.