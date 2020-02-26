Grandfather to plead guilty to dropping toddler out of cruise ship window

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WOWO): The Michiana grandfather accused of dropping his granddaughter from a cruise ship window will change his plea to guilty.

Salvatore Anello was previously charged with negligent homicide following the death of Chloe Wiegand back in July. ABC 57 News reports Anello decided to change his plea one day after declining his right to a jury trial.

The family’s attorney says the decision was a difficult one for Anello and the family, but because the plea agreement includes no jail time, it was decided the deal was in the best interest of the family so they can go back to focusing on mourning Chloe.

Anello initially alleged that he did not know the window was open on the Royal Carribean ship when Wiegand was dropped from the 11th floor. The cruise line alleges that Anello leaned out the window before he picked up the little girl and lifted her over a railing.