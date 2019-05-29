Grandfather of two-year-old killed in 2017 ordered to appear in court

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – The grandfather of a slain two-year-old boy has been ordered to appear in court next month.

Malakai Garrett died in November 2017 after suffering injuries consistent with a beating, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office.

Malakai’s mother, Amber Garrett, is facing felony neglect charges in his death. A five-day trial is scheduled to begin on June 24.

The Journal Gazette reports Garrett’s father and Malakai’s grandfather, Gregory Unverzagt, said Wednesday he saw bruises in the shape of a hand print on Malakai’s buttocks prior to his death.

Unverzagt has been ordered to appear at the June trial. He previously refused to testify during Mitchell Vanryn’s trial in March.

Vanryn was convicted of aggravated battery and domestic battery in Malakai’s death.