Grand Jury subpoena issued in Trump Jr. Russia probe

WASHINGTON (WOWO): Subpoenas for a grand jury have been issued over a meeting between Donald Trump Jr. and a Russian lawyer, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller is investigating allegations of Russian interference in last year’s Presidential elections.

Reuters reports that a grand jury has also been convened on the allegations of Russian meddling.

Russia has denied such allegations from the beginning. President Trump has also denied such allegations, usually referring to them as a “witch hunt.”

Trump Jr. recently released an email chain between him and someone promising to have information from the Russian government on Democratic Presidential Candidate Hillary Clinton. He claims he made a meeting, but nothing happened during it.