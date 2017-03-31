Grace College breaks ground on new science complex

WINONA LAKE, Ind. (WOWO): A Kosciusko County college has broken ground on a new $8-million science complex.

Grace College’s Dr. Dane A. Miller Science Complex is part of their $37-million Aspire Campaign for the college and seminary in Winona Lake.

College president Dr. Bill Katip tells WOWO News the plan is to renovate 22,500 square feet of existing space while creating 13,000 square feet of new space for their growing science and math programs.

“That building was built in the late 70s, the science center has served us well, but it’s gotten older and needs some upgrades,” Katip says.

Actual construction starts in May, with a target opening set for Fall 2018. Learn more about the Aspire campaign here.