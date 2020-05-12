Governor Holcomb seeks clarification about possible AG Vacancy

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has filed a Motion to Intervene and Request for Clarification with the Indiana Supreme Court, following the disciplinary committee handing a 30 day license suspension to Attorney General Curtis Hill.

In the legal document, which can be found here, Holcomb asks whether or not Hill’s suspension constitutes a vacancy under Indiana Law. Although the ruling was clear about the suspension of Hill’s license, and the conditions of the automatic reinstatement, it was silent about whether or not it would also impact his official capacity as Attorney General.

In the event that it does constitute a vacancy, Governor Eric Holcomb would then be charged under the law to appoint a successor who would fulfill the remainder of Hill’s term.