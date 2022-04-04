Governor Holcomb Returns From Trip To Central Europe and Middle East

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Indiana’s Governor has returned to the United States after a trip to Central Europe last week. Governor Eric J. Holcomb, Adjutant General R. Dale Lyles and Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers concluded an economic development trip to Slovakia and Israel Friday after meeting with government officials and business leaders. The week was spent cultivating new business relationships and people-to-people ties in Central Europe and the Middle East while encouraging collaborative opportunities to advance innovation and investment, bolster strategic relationships and offer humanitarian support during a critical time for the geopolitical situation in the region.

This concludes Gov. Holcomb’s tenth international economic development trip, second trip to Slovakia and third trip to Israel as governor.