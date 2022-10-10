Governor Holcomb Returns Following Trip To Germany and Switzerland

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric J. Holcomb has returned to Indiana following a recent trip to Europe. The Governor returned to Indianapolis Friday, concluding a weeklong economic development trip to Germany and Switzerland. During the trip a Gov. Holcomb-led delegation, which includes Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers, met some of the state’s largest foreign-owned businesses and advanced partnerships focused on industry growth and innovation in clean energy and life sciences.

Gov. Holcomb began the trip in Germany, which is one of the state’s largest foreign direct investors with approximately 122 German-owned business facilities now operating in Indiana. In Berlin, Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers joined the American Chamber of Commerce Germany (AmCham Germany) to host an energy-focused roundtable, joining leading experts to discuss the ongoing energy transition across Europe and the U.S.

On German Unity Day on Monday, Gov. Holcomb honored the long-standing Indiana-Germany relationship and the country’s many contributions to the Hoosier State. In Berlin, he and the delegation paid tribute to Germany’s history and reflected on German American relations at prominent landmarks, including the Berlin Wall, Checkpoint Charlie and the Reichstag.

On Wednesday, Gov. Holcomb and Sec. Chambers traveled to Switzerland, which hosts 41 Swiss-owned businesses with operations in Indiana. In Zurich, the delegation visited the future-focused global safety solutions company Dormakaba to meet with the company’s top leadership, including Riet Cadonau, Chairman of the Board of Directors; discuss opportunities to advance workforce development and apprenticeship programs; and thank the company for its investment in Indiana. Since acquiring the mechanical security business from Stanley Black & Decker in 2017, Dormakaba has invested more than $16 million in its Indianapolis operations and has created more than 100 new jobs.

In Switzerland, the delegation also traveled to Basel to meet with leading Swiss life sciences and medical device companies with Indiana operations, including Medartis, Novartis and Roche. These companies help propel the state’s robust life sciences sector, which ranks third in the U.S. for exports, contributes $79 billion to the state’s GDP, and supports nearly 59,000 high-wage Hoosier jobs according to BioCrossroads, Indiana’s life sciences industry initiative.

This marks Gov. Holcomb’s 13th international trip as governor and his third visit to both Germany and Switzerland. Indiana is home to more than 1,050 foreign-owned business establishments, including 535 European-owned businesses in Indiana that support 117,600 Hoosier jobs. In 2021, 47 foreign-owned businesses committed to locating or growing in Indiana. Together, these firms plan to invest $3.55 billion in Indiana, creating jobs with an average wage of $29.57 per hour and accounting for 14% of the total new jobs committed in 2021.