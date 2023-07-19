Governor Holcomb appoints new Allen Circuit Court judge

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO) – Governor Holcomb has appointed Ashley Niccole Hand to the Allen Circuit Court to fill the vacancy left by Wendy Davis.

Davis resigned from the position in order to enter the race for U.S. Congress in Indiana’s Third District.

Hand currently serves as a magistrate in the Allen Circuit Court where she handles mainly family law cases. She also has experience in family and civil cases from her time in private practice and is a board member for the Allen Circuit Court Problem Solving Court Inc.

Hand received her undergraduate degree from Indiana University Purdue University Fort Wayne and a law degree from Indiana University McKinnie School of Law.