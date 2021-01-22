Governor Eric Holcomb extends Executive Order on COVID-19 response

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has extended his most recent Executive Order as the Hoosier State responds to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

FIRST FACTS:

The extension takes effect at 12:01 A.M. Monday and runs through 11:59 P.M. on Sunday, January 31st.

Nothing is changing in terms of restrictions or other measures, which will remain on a county by county basis.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

Indiana has seen numbers decreasing over the past week, and has seen the positivity rate dropping, although both are still higher than the goal of a less than five percent positivity rate.

Vaccinations continue to be available for Hoosiers on the front lines as well as over the age of 70 or at high risk. To determine eligibility, call 2-1-1 or visit the link here.

Future changes to restrictions and measures will be driven by data on a county by county basis and on statistics as reported by the Department of Health.

WHY IT’S IMPORTANT:

As Indiana continues to roll out vaccines, it remains vital that Hoosiers continue to follow guidelines set out by the Department of Health, including use of face coverings, maintaining social distancing and frequent handwashing.