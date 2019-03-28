Government shutdown slows Electric Works progress

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The partial government shutdown from a few months ago has impacted Fort Wayne’s Electric Works project.

That’s according to developer RTM Ventures, who are asking that a June deadline to secure signed leases for 250,000 square feet of the development in downtown Fort Wayne be pushed back to November.

The News-Sentinel reports the 35-day shutdown delayed the availability of about $45-million in tax credits that the developers say has had a “ripple effect” on things like private financing and leasing.

Several entities like Indiana Tech, Indiana University, Sport Wayne, and Fort Wayne Metals have either announced interest or intent in operating at the former G.E. Campus.