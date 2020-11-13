Gov. Holcomb releases executive order on COVID-19 restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Gov. Eric Holcomb released his latest executive order Friday afternoon on COVID-19 restrictions in the state set to take effect at 12:01 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 15.

You can view the full executive order here.

The order applies to all Hoosiers, Hoosier businesses and other individuals in the state. This included a color-coded system: blue, yellow, orange and red to monitor the spread in counties. That will be updated at least weekly.

Counties designated as blue may have up to 250 individuals at a social gathering, those in yellow up to 100, orange up to 50 and red up to 25 present.

Social distancing for people outside of members in their own household is still required, as is the face covering mandate. That applies to anyone inside a business, public building or other indoor place that is open to the public. However, private offices, meetings and workspaces with six feet of social distancing are not required to wear masks.

Those outdoors who cannot maintain six feet of distance also are required to wear a mask as are those using public transportation or in a tax, private car or ride-sharing vehicle.

One exception to the mask order are for those attending a religious service. Social distancing is required in that exemption.

This executive order continues through 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 12.