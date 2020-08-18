Gov. Holcomb orders body cams for troopers, equity officer position

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday that every Indiana State Trooper who interacts with the public will be wearing a body cam by the spring of 2021. In a state-wide address on equity and inclusion, the governor also announced the appointment of the state’s first chief Equity, Inclusion and Opportunity officer.

The officer will focus on improving equity, inclusion and opportunity across all state government operations as well as drive systemic change to remove hurdles in the government workplace and services the state provides, said a news release from the governor’s office.

Additionally, the officer will help state agencies develop their own strategic plans to remove barriers. The officer will be a member of the governor’s cabinet and report directly to the governor.

Holcomb has also ordered a review of state police training curriculum taught at the Indiana Law Enforcement Training Academy.

“For my part, I commit to you that I will work to be a barrier buster. I commit to bring greater equity and opportunity within your state government and the services you entrust us to provide, so that every Hoosier can take full advantage of their gifts and potential,” said Holcomb.