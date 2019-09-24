Gov. Holcomb names new Indiana National Guard Adjutant General

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced today that he has selected Col. R. Dale Lyles to take the position as the new adjutant general of the Indiana National Guard.

Lyles will be promoted to the rank of brigadier general as he takes over the position as adjutant general. Colonel Lyles has been eligible for this promotion since he received his U.S. Senate confirmation and letter of eligibility in May.

Most of Lyles 32 years of military service have been in Indiana. He was deployed to Bosnia shortly after the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in support of Operation Joint Forge. He also served in Afghanistan during Operation Enduring Freedom.

Just recently, Lyles has served as deputy chief of staff for operations at the National Guard Bureau in Washington D.C., where he focused on readiness and operations training for the Army National Guard.

In Indiana, Lyles served the director of Atterbury Muscatatuck operations, commander of the 219th Engineer Brigade, and commander of Muscatatuck Urban Training Center. He has earned the Legion of Merit and a Bronze Star Medal.

Lyles has a bachelor’s degree from Indiana University, a master’s degree in management from Oakland City University, and a master’s in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

Col. Lyles will partner with Major General Omer C. Tooley Jr. at the Indiana Office of Defense Development under the Indiana Economic Development Corporation to help grow Indiana’s defense sectors.

Lyles is set to begin his new position as adjutant general on October 1.