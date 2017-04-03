Gov. Holcomb declares April 3-7 as Work Zone Awareness Week

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has proclaimed April 3-7 as Work Zone Awareness Week across Indiana. The goal is to draw awareness to both driver safety and worker safety while construction zones are underway.

INDOT is coordinating with the Indiana State Police, Indiana Department of Labor, other state agencies and several Indiana industry groups to hold events to increase public awareness about work zone safety. The 2017 Work Zone Awareness theme is “Work Zone Safety is in Your Hands.”

According to a press release from the Indiana Department of Transportation, since 2014, at least 12 people have been killed each year in INDOT roadway work zone crashes. Eighty percent of those killed are drivers or their passengers.

In calendar year 2017, INDOT will oversee more than 300 construction contracts totaling more than $1 billion in capital investment.

INDOT will use work zone signage, traffic alerts, social media, and project communication across the state to keep Hoosiers up to date on this year’s construction projects. Drivers can also use an interactive online map to see which projects are under construction across the state. Click here to view the map. Current work zones and real-time traffic conditions are also available on INDOT’s TrafficWise map.

INDOT urges drivers to follow these safety tips to keep our work zones safe: