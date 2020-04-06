Gov. Holcomb closes campgrounds, advises retail restrictions to fight COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb made some expansions to his existing stay-at-home order today, which he also officially extended to 11:59pm on April 20th, as Indiana continues to fight to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19.

As part of his executive order, all Indiana campgrounds will be ordered closed, while state parks will remain open. It was initially reported that Holcomb had stated that parks would also be closed, but the official text of the order says otherwise.

“It was meant for exercising,” Holcomb said. “We can’t have parking lots full of hundreds of folks taking our beautiful state parks.”

Holcomb also said that retail businesses could remain open, but only “if they restrict sales to online or call-in ordering with delivery or curbside pickup,” similar to current restrictions placed on bars and restaurants.

Dr. Kristina Box, State Health Commissioner, said during the press briefing that a coronavirus outbreak has occurred at Bethany Pointe Facility, a nursing home in Madison County. Box said 11 people who lived there have died. Other people there who are infected, were being moved to another facility for specialized care.

Box also pleaded with people to donate PPE, if they have them. That includes masks, gloves, and gowns.

Watch the full briefing below. Click here for answers to frequently asked questions about the order.