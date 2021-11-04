Gov. Holcomb announces opposition to federal vaccine mandate

INDIANAPOLIS (Network Indiana): Governor Eric Holcomb on Thursday announced his opposition to the Biden administration’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

The emergency temporary standard (ETS) finalized Thursday by OSHA mandates workers at companies with 100 or more employees to get vaccinated against COVID by Jan. 4, 2022, or face weekly testing.

Holcomb is directing the Indiana Department of Labor and Indiana Attorney General’s Office to work on a lawsuit challenging the federal government.

“This is an overreach of the government’s role in serving and protecting Hoosiers,” Holcomb said in a statement. “While I agree that the vaccine is the tool that will best protect against COVID-19, this federal government approach is unprecedented and will bring about harmful, unintended consequences in the supply chain and the workforce.”

Indiana lawmakers, including Sens. Mike Braun and Todd Young, are among dozens of lawmakers planning to use the Congressional Review Act to challenge the mandate.