Gov. Holcomb announces new steps to protect the public from coronavirus

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced new steps to limit the spread of COVID-19 or coronavirus Thursday.

The following directives were released from the Governor’s office:

non-essential gatherings must be limited to no more than 250 people

school corporations will be provided a 20-day waiver of the required 180 instructional days for used as needed for the remainder of the academic year

schools should follow the guidelines for non-essential gatherings in regards to extra-curricular activities

child care and adult day care facilities should institute social distancing and minimize large gatherings

nursing facilities and hospitals should restrict and screen visitors

The Indiana Department of Correction has suspended visitation at all facilities

Individuals over 60 years of age or those with a known underlying health issue such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or chronic respiratory disease should limit their public exposure

Those who run senior centers and congregate meal services should consider suspending congregate meals services and arrange for home delivery

Encourage businesses to utilize telework policies, if available

Gov. Holcomb adds that if you are sick with COVID-19 or suspect you are infected to stay home, avoid public areas and transportation, stay away from others as much as possible, don’t shake hands and seek prompt medical attention if your illness is worsening.