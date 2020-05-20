Gov. Holcomb announces Indiana moves to Stage 3 re-opening for Memorial Day Weekend

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has announced that the entire State of Indiana will move to Stage 3 of re-opening Friday, in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
Marion, Lake and Cass Counties will enter Phase 3 on June 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has announced that the entire State of Indiana will move to Stage 3 of re-opening Friday, in time for Memorial Day Weekend.
Marion, Lake and Cass Counties will enter Phase 3 on June 1.
Click Here to access the online Public Inspection File
Viewers with disabilities can get assistance accessing this station’s FCC Public Inspection File by contacting the station with the information listed below. Questions or concerns relating to the accessibility of the FCC’s online public file system should be directed to the FCC at 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), or fccinfo@fcc.gov.
Public File Liaison:
publicfilesfwa@federatedmedia.com
260-447-5511