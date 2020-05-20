Gov. Holcomb announces Indiana moves to Stage 3 re-opening for Memorial Day Weekend

Brian Davis
(Supplied/Gov. Eric Holcomb)

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO): Governor Eric Holcomb has announced that the entire State of Indiana will move to Stage 3 of re-opening Friday, in time for Memorial Day Weekend.

Marion, Lake and Cass Counties will enter Phase 3 on June 1.

 

