Gov. Holcomb accepting applications for Fellowship program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb has announced today that his office will be accepting applications for the 2020-2021 Governor’s Fellowship.

The Governor’s Fellowship provides a unique experience in the Indiana State government. The program places fellows in several state agencies. The fellows will rotate throughout the year.

The program is open to college graduates that will receive their bachelor’s degrees in the fall of 2019 or the spring of 2020. These positions are paid and those who obtain the positions are considered full-time employees. Fellows will take part in the day-to-day activities of the state government.

Many who have participated in the program have moved on to successful careers in the private and public sectors. Some have even served at the highest levels of local, state and federal government.

Governor Eric Holcomb said “Our Governor’s Fellows are such a valuable piece of our team. The wide range of assistance they provide over the course of their fellowship is key to serving Hoosiers in a timely and thorough manner.”

Guidelines for application and submission can be found online by clicking here. Applications will be accepted through February 28, 2020. The Application and supporting materials must be postmarked and submitted via email by February 28, 2020 to be eligible for consideration.

Anyone with questions about the fellowship can contact Jim Suess at the Governor’s Office at jsuess@gov.in.gov.