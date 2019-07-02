Gov. Eric Holcomb details next round of Community Crossings grant program

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WOWO) – Governor Eric Holcomb announced today the next call for Community Crossing grant program projects is open for shovel-ready local road construction projects.

Community Crossings is a part of Governor Holcomb’s Next Level Roads program which is a fully funded 20-year plan that will enhance Indiana’s highways and local roads.

Projects that are eligible for funding through Community Crossings can include road reconstruction, bridge rehabilitation, road resurfacing and Americans with Disabilities Act compliance in connection with road projects. Also eligible for funds are material costs for chip sealing and crack filling operations.

Any projects that are submitted for funding to the Indiana Department of Transportation will be evaluated on need, traffic volume, local support, impact on connectivity, mobility within the community and regional significance.

Community Crossings is open to all government units in Indiana.

The state has awarded more than $500 million in matching funds to support local road and bridge projects around Indiana over the last three years. The House Enrolled Act 1002 was passed by the legislature and signed into law by Governor Holcomb in April of 2017 which allowed Community Crossings to receive long-term funding.

Governor Holcomb says “Our transportation infrastructure plays a crucial role in ensuring Hoosier residents and businesses reach their full potential. Community Crossings is a partnership between the state and local communities to make meaningful investments in transportation to catalyze economic growth, add jobs, attract and retain talent, all while promoting safety on every mile.”

Joe McGuinness, Commissioner of the Indiana Department of Transportation said “Community Crossings is a tremendously valuable tool to cities, towns, and counties as they build and maintain their local transportation assets. Local roads are the first and last mile of the state’s transportation system. Because of that, INDOT is committed to partnering with communities to make local roads stronger and safer.”

For more information on Community Crossings, click here.