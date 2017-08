GOSHEN, Ind. (WOWO): An Elkhart County man is facing three felony child pornography charges.

27-year-old Dudley Lay of Goshen was arrested Wednesday by the Indiana State Police for three counts of possession of child pornography.

The investigation into Lay’s case began due to a cyber-tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The State Police had assistance from the Fort Wayne Police Department, Goshen Police Department, and Elkhart County Prosecutor’s Office with the case.