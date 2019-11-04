Goshen Health to break ground on new patient tower

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Goshen Health will Monday kick off construction on a four-story patient tower. Plans for the building include private patient rooms with space for visitors and new medical technology.

The public is invited to attend the free groundbreaking ceremony, which will take place outside the north entrance to the hospital at 11:00 a.m.

Goshen Mayor Jeremy Stutsman is scheduled to speak at the event, alongside leaders from Goshen Health and members of the Goshen Health board directors.

“We are building the future of health care to meet the diverse needs of our growing community,” said Randy Christophel, Goshen Health President and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only will this facility provide tremendous long-term value for our region, it will (also) advance the medical services and care we provide for generations to come.”

The new tower is slated for completion in fall of 2022.