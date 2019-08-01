Goshen corridor project to begin today

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A busy Fort Wayne road is about to undergo a major construction project.

A multi-year Goshen Corridor improvement project starts today with construction crews working at the so-called “5 points” intersection to install a roundabout at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard, Goshen Avenue, and Lillian Avenue.

Fort Wayne’s NBC reports the $5.2-million project should ease traffic congestion, according to city officials, but some residents say it’ll create headaches for their commutes to and from work in the meantime.

The Corridor project also includes new sidewalks and landscaping all the way to Coliseum Blvd by October 2020.