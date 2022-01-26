Goshen College offering free tuition

GOSHEN, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): Goshen College will launch a new program in the fall of 2022 that the school says will increase college access and affordability for Indiana students. The institution says the All IN program will cover 100% of tuition for new students who meet income eligibility guidelines.

To qualify, students must be an Indiana resident, receive admission to Goshen College for the fall, submit the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) before April 15, and qualify for maximum federal and Indiana need-based financial aid.

The college says high school seniors and transfer students are both eligible for the program.

“We’re excited to be able to offer this new program that removes additional barriers for students who want a transformative college education,” said Dominique Burgunder-Johnson, vice president for marketing and enrollment. “When finances come between students and the opportunity for an excellent education, we all miss out.”

The college says the All IN financial aid package will include federal and state grants, Goshen College academic and achievement scholarships and Goshen College grants.