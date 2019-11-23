GOP lawmakers put “stand-your-ground” back on the table in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican lawmakers with a more supportive governor in office are once again pursuing a “stand-your-ground” law that would allow gun owners to use deadly force without having to back away first when they perceive a threat.

The Senate Government Oversight and Reform Committee held sponsor testimony on a bill Wednesday introduced by Sen. Ron Johnson, a Portsmouth Republican, with the support of Republican Senate President Larry Obhof, of Medina.

The Ohio House passed a similar bill last year but it never got through the Senate because of a veto threat by then-Republican Gov. John Kasich. Current Republican Gov. Mike DeWine is viewed as more supportive of such a measure, the Columbus Dispatch reported.