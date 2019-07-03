Good Samaritans thwart kidnapping

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is behind bars for trying to kidnap a baby from a hospital waiting room.

Police were called to the Parkview Randallia Hospital’s lab registration office at around 3:45 p.m. on June 25. The Journal Gazette reports a mother told police that a man, Scott F. Russell, 45, walked toward her and tried to grab her baby son that she was holding. She then started kicking and screaming at him. That’s when a woman and man grabbed Russell as he tried to pull the baby away.

An officer later found Russell and he was arrested.

He is charged with felony kidnapping and battery on a person younger than 14 years old and misdemeanor battery.

Russell is held in the Allen County Jail in lieu of a $13,250 bond. He has a court hearing on Monday.