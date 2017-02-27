Good Samaritan rescues two people from Fish Lake

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Good Samaritan is being credited for saving two people, after a boating incident on Fish Lake.

Brandon J. Heidorn, 23, and Jessica R. Searls, 22, both of LaGrange, were in a canoe together at Fish Lake, Sunday evening, when for an unknown reason their canoe overturned sending them into the frigid water.

A Good Samaritan on shore heard their cries for help. He was able to rescue the two victims by paddling out to them with a kayak and helping them safely to shore.

Both victims were airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, due to hypothermia.