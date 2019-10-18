GM workers to begin contract voting Saturday

DETROIT (AP) — The 49,000 General Motors workers who have been on the picket line since Sept. 16 will begin voting on a tentative four-year contract on Saturday.

Voting is scheduled to finish on Oct. 25. Workers will not return to factories before then.

Factory-level officials from the United Auto Workers union voted to recommend the agreement to members at a daylong meeting in Detroit Thursday. But they also voted not to return to factories unless members approve the deal.

On Wednesday, the company and the UAW reached a deal that would give workers a mix of pay raises, lump-sum payments and an $11,000 signing bonus. In return, the contract allows GM to proceed with factory closures in Lordstown, Ohio; Warren, Michigan; and near Baltimore.