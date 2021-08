FORT WAYNE, Ind. The global chip shortage will shut down one of the area’s major employers for another week.

Fort Wayne GM Assembly, which builds the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra, will shut down operation for the week, beginning Monday August 9th due to a shortage of semi-conductor chips.

The shutdown is part of a larger overall plan that used periodic shutdowns at multiple plants to allow for more balanced production across GM’s product lines. Full production will resume August 16th.