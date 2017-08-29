GM suppliers plan 300+ jobs in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Two Michigan-based companies that supply specialty equipment for the auto industry are expanding in Allen County.

Android Industries and Avancez will be investing $14.7-million into General Motors’ operations near Fort Wayne, bringing 313 new jobs to Allen County by the end of 2018, according to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation.

“Indiana is a global leader in automotive manufacturing, with Hoosier-built cars traveling on roads around the world,” said Jim Schellinger, Indiana Secretary of Commerce. “As General Motors keeps growing in Indiana, suppliers like Android Industries are also choosing to hire more Hoosiers. We’re dedicated to continuing to build the nation’s best environment for manufacturing by taking Indiana to the next level, making sure Hoosier job creators have the resources and the workforce they need to grow and thrive.”

The sister companies, which established a factory for Android Industries in Indiana in 2012, are expanding to meet demand from new GM contracts and will expand its existing 59,000-square-foot operation on Fogwell Parkway Road, while Avancez will establish a second, 300,000-square-foot facility less than a mile away.

The work begins in October. If you’re interested in a job, apply using this link.