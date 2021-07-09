GM issues truck recall

DETROIT (Network Indiana): General Motors is recalling more than 400,000 pickup trucks because the side airbags can explode without warning.

The recall includes certain 2015 and 2015 Chevrolet and GMC Sierra 1500, 2500, and 3500 trucks. The 1500 models of each are made at the Fort Wayne assembly plant.

According to U.S. safety regulators, the airbag inflator in the trucks can rupture or the end cap can fly off on both sides of the trucks.

There have been no reports of injuries, according to General Motors.

GM says a manufacturing defect allowed moisture into the inflator during manufacturing, causing corrosion.

GM dealers will replace both side airbag modules, but the carmaker says it has only a “limited number of replacement parts available.”

Owners will be notified starting Aug. 16. A second letter will be sent when repair parts are widely available.