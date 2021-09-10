GM Fort Wayne plant to resume production Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) Fort Wayne Assembly plant is expected to resume production on Monday, according to our partners at WPTA-TV. Production has been paused at the plant this week due to the global shortage of microchips.

The Fort Wayne plant produces the Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks. A GM spokesperson tells WPTA the plant will resume full operations after being “briefly impacted by the global semiconductor shortage this past week.”

The automaker’s facility in Silao, Mexico, which has also been shut down due to the shortage, will return to full operation next week as well. Production facilities in Missouri, Canada, Mexico, Michigan and Tennessee have also seen pauses in production.