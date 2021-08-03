GM Fort Wayne back online

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Inside Indiana Business): The General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly plant in Roanoke is back in business, following a weeklong shutdown due to a parts shortage. Our partners at WPTA-TV report trucks are again rolling off the lines.
General Motors suspended operations at the northeast Indiana plant about a week ago as the company continues to struggle getting enough parts that rely on semiconductors.
The global shortage has hampered the ability for the automaker to complete the assembly of the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra units built at the plant.