GM Fort Wayne Assembly looking to fill over 150 jobs through upcoming job fair

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): General Motors Fort Wayne Assembly is holding a job fair on Thursday, May 27 from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the WorkOne Northeast office at 201 E. Rudisill Blvd., Fort Wayne.

GM is seeking to fill over 150 part-time, temporary production team members for the summer vacation period. Candidates can complete an application at WorkOne. GM staff will also be onsite to answer questions.

Qualifications include:

Must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice.

Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

Must possess good physical stamina and coordination. Could be required to stand and/or walk for long periods daily while frequently bending, twisting, reaching and periodically lifting up to 40 lbs.

Base pay is $16.67 per hour with a 5% shift premium for 2nd shift and a 10% premium for 3rd shift.

Part-time temporary employees are limited to working a maximum of 32 hours per week.

Part-time temporary employees are eligible for health care and paid holidays on their 91st calendar day of employment.