GM Fort Wayne Assembly hosting weekly hiring event starting May 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The GM Fort Wayne Assembly will host a weekly hiring event starting Thursday, May 19 to fill its temporary workforce.

This will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the plant located at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. This will continue on Thursdays at the plant.

Candidates can start their applications here. These are for full-time and part-time temporary production workers.

The requirements are as follows:

Must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.

Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice.

Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.

Must possess good physical stamina and coordination. Could be required to stand and/or walk for long periods daily while frequently bending, twisting, reaching, and periodically lifting up to 40 lbs.

Must be willing to work any shift and mandatory Saturday’s when scheduled (up to 2 worked and then 1 off)

Full Time (40 hours +) and Part Time (32 hours or less) positions available

Summer Positions available (40 hours +)

Base pay is $16.67 per hour 2nd shift $17.50 3rd shift $18.34

Overtime available and paid at 1.5 times after 40 hours worked per week Sundays worked paid at double time after 40 hours worked per week

Company Paid Health Care after 90 days

Holiday’s Paid after 90 days of employment when conditions are met: Holidays worked paid at straight time, plus Holiday Pay 14 Holidays in 2022 calendar year

40 Hours of vacation provided after 120 days worked for Full Time Temporary Employees

Pathway to permanent employment

Qualified applicants could begin work within 10 days. Individuals accepting a position complete the General Motors hiring process requirements, which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing and a background check.