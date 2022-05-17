GM Fort Wayne Assembly hosting weekly hiring event starting May 19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The GM Fort Wayne Assembly will host a weekly hiring event starting Thursday, May 19 to fill its temporary workforce.
This will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. at the plant located at 12200 Lafayette Center Road in Roanoke. This will continue on Thursdays at the plant.
Candidates can start their applications here. These are for full-time and part-time temporary production workers.
The requirements are as follows:
- Must be at least 18 years of age and eligible to work in the United States.
- Must be willing to work flexible shift hours, any shift, any day with little notice.
- Report for work on time to support production startup and throughput goals.
- Must possess good physical stamina and coordination. Could be required to stand and/or walk for long periods daily while frequently bending, twisting, reaching, and periodically lifting up to 40 lbs.
- Must be willing to work any shift and mandatory Saturday’s when scheduled (up to 2 worked and then 1 off)
- Full Time (40 hours +) and Part Time (32 hours or less) positions available
- Summer Positions available (40 hours +)
- Base pay is $16.67 per hour
- 2nd shift $17.50
- 3rd shift $18.34
- Overtime available and paid at 1.5 times after 40 hours worked per week
- Sundays worked paid at double time after 40 hours worked per week
- Company Paid Health Care after 90 days
- Holiday’s Paid after 90 days of employment when conditions are met:
- Holidays worked paid at straight time, plus Holiday Pay
- 14 Holidays in 2022 calendar year
- 40 Hours of vacation provided after 120 days worked for Full Time Temporary Employees
- Pathway to permanent employment
Qualified applicants could begin work within 10 days. Individuals accepting a position complete the General Motors hiring process requirements, which include comprehensive assessments, hair drug testing and a background check.