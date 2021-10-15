Glenbrook Square to be closed for Thanksgiving

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Another retailer is deciding to be closed for Thanksgiving Day.

Glenbrook Square mall announced on Facebook it would be closed on Thanksgiving to allow “tenants, shoppers, and employees to spend more time with friends, family, and loved ones,” joining a wave of retailers, including Walmart, Best Buy, and Bed Bath and Beyond, going back to the practice of being closed for the national holiday instead of starting sales that evening.

The shopping center will reopen at 9am on Black Friday to start the holiday shopping season.