Trial set over inmate voting rights lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A federal lawsuit against Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux will go to trial in June.

A class-action lawsuit was filed back in 2017 against Gladieux on allegations that he refused to provide absentee ballots to hundreds of jail inmates for the 2016 presidential election, thus denying their right to vote.

The Journal Gazette reports that while convicted felons in Indiana are barred from voting, others serving time on lesser charges are not. Gladieux denies the charges.

The five-day jury trial will take place in South Bend and start on June 8th.