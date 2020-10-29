Giving Tuesday underway through DeKalb County Community Foundation

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb County Community Foundation is doing their own form of Giving Tuesday this year to serve local organizations.
From now to Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the Community Foundation can raise money for unrestricted grants, which will allow them to use the money without any requirements. The top three organizations that raise the most funds will receive $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 in those grants.
The full list of participating organizations is below:
- Acres Land Trust
- Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum
- DeKalb County Outdoor Theater
- DeKalb’s VOICE
- Judy A. Morill Recreation Center
- Garrett Junior Achievement
- Junior Achievement Serving Central Dekalb
- Junior Achievement Serving Eastside
- Northeastern Center Community Mental Health
- Easterseals RISE, Inc.
- Shelter Ministries, Inc.
- St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc.
- The Eckhart Public Library
- United Way of DeKalb County
- YMCA of DeKalb County
To give, make checks payable to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County P.O. Box 111 Auburn, IN 46706, with the organization’s name in the memo line. You can also give online here. You can also give directly to participating organizations, saying you want your donation to go toward their endowment funds.
The Community Foundation will then deliver checks to the three winners on Dec. 1, with the surprises live streamed on their Facebook page.