Giving Tuesday underway through DeKalb County Community Foundation

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The DeKalb County Community Foundation is doing their own form of Giving Tuesday this year to serve local organizations.

From now to Nov. 22, organizations with endowment funds with the Community Foundation can raise money for unrestricted grants, which will allow them to use the money without any requirements. The top three organizations that raise the most funds will receive $5,000, $3,000 and $2,000 in those grants.

The full list of participating organizations is below:

Acres Land Trust

Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum

DeKalb County Outdoor Theater

DeKalb’s VOICE

Judy A. Morill Recreation Center

Garrett Junior Achievement

Junior Achievement Serving Central Dekalb

Junior Achievement Serving Eastside

Northeastern Center Community Mental Health

Easterseals RISE, Inc.

Shelter Ministries, Inc.

St. Martin’s Healthcare, Inc.

The Eckhart Public Library

United Way of DeKalb County

YMCA of DeKalb County

To give, make checks payable to the Community Foundation of DeKalb County P.O. Box 111 Auburn, IN 46706, with the organization’s name in the memo line. You can also give online here. You can also give directly to participating organizations, saying you want your donation to go toward their endowment funds.

The Community Foundation will then deliver checks to the three winners on Dec. 1, with the surprises live streamed on their Facebook page.