Girl Scouts add Raspberry Rally cookie to 2023 lineup

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A new cookie will be joining the lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The Raspberry Rally cookie will be part of the nationwide lineup next year according to Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana and Girls Scouts of the USA.

The thin, crispy cookie is a sister cookie to Thin Mints. It is infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and is dipped in a chocolaty coating. It will also be the first cookie to be offered exclusively online and with direct shipment only.

Cookie season kicks off with online sales starting on January 13 and in-person sales starting Jan. 20, 2023.

Proceeds from Girl Scout Cookie sales benefit local councils and troops.