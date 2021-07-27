Girl saves family from fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): A nine-year-old girl is being praised for helping her family escape from a house fire in Fort Wayne.

Last week, Abby Butler was awaked by the sound of smoke detectors going off in her house. A fire had somehow started in the kitchen.

Abby grabbed her autistic six-year-old brother and they army-crawled out of the home, which is something her father, a firefighter, taught them; but their mother had not made it out yet. It turned out Kari Butler was trapped in the basement.

Abby then ran to the fire station next to her house and told firefighters what happened. They got there in seconds and rescued her mom.

Everyone is OK, but the family cat is missing.