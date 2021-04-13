Girl hailed for helping save family, pets

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Quick thinking on the part of a young girl saved the lives of her family and pets yesterday.

Huntertown Firefighters were called just after 6am yesterday after the 10-year-old noticed an odd noise in the garage and opened the door to find the garage on fire. She told her mother, who closed off the garage.

Responding units found fire and heavy smoke in the garage and say it took about 20 minutes to bring the blaze under control.

The girl, her family, and two pet guinea pigs evacuated the home and stayed at a pre-determined meeting place. Officials say the girl’s quick actions helped stop the spread of the fire and saved her family and pets.